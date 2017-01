Slow start to the ski season almost erased by busiest ever holiday week | VailDaily.com

The sluggish start to the ski season slowed visitation to Colorado ski areas in November and early December, but the bountiful snow over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break buoyed resorts.

Several Colorado ski areas — including Aspen Skiing’s quiver of four resorts in the Roaring Fork Valley — saw record visitation over the snowy holiday week.

“The substantial snow totals heading into the holiday season created excellent conditions for in-state and out-of-state guests, which drove holiday visits up significantly,” said Colorado Ski Country’s Melanie Mills, in a statement.

