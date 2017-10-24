Small Business Development Center coming to valley

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Centre will be the host of the Northwest Colorado Small Business Development Center. The program is recognized for its effective and supportive programs that help new and existing businesses grow and prosper.

"Eagle County and its surrounding counties in the northwest region of Colorado have been attracting entrepreneurs and small businesses for years, so we are thrilled to have the Vail Centre implement our programs in this region," said Kelly Manning, State Director of the Colorado Small Business Development Center Network. "With their established history of facilitating the growth and development of small businesses and entrepreneurs in and around the region, the Vail Centre is a perfect fit for this relationship. The Vail Centre understands that a strong region is key for all communities to thrive and they are bringing new resources and skill sets to fill gaps that we were missing."

The northwest region will benefit from hands-on engagement to help entrepreneurs develop their businesses and connect owners with relevant resources. The platform can be customized depending on the client's business life cycle. Through the Northwest Colorado Small Business Development Center, the Vail Centre will offer support to help Colorado businesses succeed. Dustin Kelley, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at the Vail Centre, will also serve as the Director of the Northwest Colorado Small Business Development Center.

"The (center) is a critical resource for attracting and retaining our entrepreneurs," Kelley said. "In addition, this alliance helps the Vail Centre grow its spectrum of professional development programming."

Vail Centre CEO Ross Iverson said, "Small business/entrepreneurship has been one of our major focuses. We encourage the development of successful start-ups and create resilient small businesses by providing workshops and mentoring programs in Eagle County and the surrounding counties. We also provide co-working facilities with a cost-effective office environment that enhances networking opportunities and enables small businesses to thrive. With our well-established roots in this area, we look forward to working with the (center) to become an even more robust resource within our community."

The Vail Centre provides professionals in Eagle County and the surrounding region, access to world-class educational opportunities through the community scholarship fund. For more information, go to http://www.vailcentre.org.