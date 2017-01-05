Snow day for Eagle County Schools, Vail Christian, Vail Mountain School | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Schools have declared a snow day for Thursday, Jan. 5.

All Eagle County Schools RE50-J are closed. After-school activities will not be held.

Vail Christian High School and Vail Mountain School are also closed Thursday.

Summit County Schools also canceled classes Thursday.

Vail remains under winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Friday.

Eagle County Schools last canceled classes for weather Feb. 2, 2016. Prior to that, they called snow days on Jan. 30, 2014; and Feb. 8, 2008.