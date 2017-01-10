Snow destroys Eagle-Vail awning | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — Heavy, wet snow falling into Tuesday morning destroyed an awning in front of Rocky Mountain Adventure Rental. The fallen awning for a time trapped an individual in a next-door unit in the commercial building.

Clay Bidwell of Rocky Mountain Adventure Rental said the combination of snow and wind took down the awning. Crews from the Eagle River Fire Protection District freed the individual stuck in the neighboring unit. Bidwell was able to get out the back door of his shop.

While the snow damaged the building, Bidwell said he welcomes the snow, as do his clients.

“The more the better,” he said.