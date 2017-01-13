Vail has reported 22 inches in 7 days; snow remains in forecast | VailDaily.com

VAIL — A chance of snow remains in Vail’s forecast through Sunday, but it may not bring significant snow.

Vail reported 1 inch of new snow Friday and has reported 22 inches in the last seven days.

“A slowly-moving storm, that is cut off from the main flow of weather, will hang around Colorado through Monday. Most mountains will not receive significant snow, but the southern mountains could get 1-2 feet from Friday through Sunday,” said Joel Gratz of opensnow.com.

From the National Weather Service:

Today: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow, mainly between 11pm and 3am. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

M.L.King DayA 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.