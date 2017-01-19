Snow returns to Vail’s forecast through the weekend; winter storm warning issued | VailDaily.com

VAIL — After a few days of dry weather, snow returns to the forecast for the next week or so in Vail.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Vail area starting at 5 p.m. today and continuing until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service is calling for 8-12 inches through Sunday morning.

“Accumulations could range from 12-24 inches in the northern mountains” through Tuesday, said Joel Gratz of opensnow.com.

For Vail, expect waves of snow:

• Thursday night into Friday.

• Saturday into Saturday night.

• Sunday night through Tuesday.