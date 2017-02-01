Snowshoe to help teens and women from northern Peru | VailDaily.com

Details: The race fee is $30 and includes a T-shirt, prizes for top finishers, Colorado State Parks entry fee and a raffle ticket. Register on line at http://www.cdehope.org

EAGLE — On its face, it would appear that snowshoeing has little to do with women and orphans in Peru.

But combine those two and everyone wins.

Snowshoe enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate in Snowshoe for Peru, a 5K event slated to occur at Sylvan Lake State Park on Saturday. The race gets underway at 10 a.m. with proceeds benefiting Corazon de Esperanza, a local nonprofit organization that provides hope to at-risk teens and impoverished women of northern Peru.

Robyn Hanson, a teacher in the Eagle County Schools, is the CEO of Corazon de Esperanza. Hanson first visited Peru in 2006. Overwhelmed with the needs of the children and women in northern Peru, she later spent a year volunteering at a Peruvian orphanage. Her passion to provide for those in need became a journey of love when she and her husband, Joel, adopted five siblings from the orphanage. The Hanson children have been growing and thriving in their Gypsum home.

Providing resources

Hanson says that the snowshoe event is a fun way for families and individuals in the community to help teens and women in Peru. Proceeds will support youth services, educational sponsorship, women’s programs, short term service trips and the volunteer programs of Corazon de Esperanza.

“Our desire is to educate and provide resources so that youth have the opportunity to get an education and live independently. We dedicate ourselves to give them every chance to succeed in life,” Hanson said.

The focus of the organization is Hogar Luz de Vida, a transitional home for at-risk teens who have aged out of orphan care. It is the first of its kind in northern Peru. The services provided include empowering youth through the difficult transition from orphanage care to independent living.

“We believe that these young people deserve to have a safe place to live and have the opportunity to finish school and attend college or vocational training,” Hanson said.

Registration for Snowshoe for Peru 5K is $30. Participants may register online at http://www.snowshoeforperu.com. For more information, call 303-801-8958 or visit Corazon de Esperanza on their Facebook event page, “Snowshoe for Peru 5K.”