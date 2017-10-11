Soliel is Eagle’s only under $1 million, new construction neighborhood

EAGLE — For people looking for new home options in the Eagle area, there aren't a whole lot of choices available.

Then when you add a budget constriction of less than $1 million, there's really only one option, and that's what is spurring sales at the Soliel development south of town.

Situated between The Orchards and Eagle Ranch neighborhoods, Soliel was launched in May 2016 and consists of 27 single-family and eight duplex lots. Pricing ranges from $639,00 to $729,00 for the single-family homes, and the duplex options start at $596,000.

John Purchase is the owner-developer of the Soliel project, and his previous work in Eagle includes the Sleepy Hollow and Horton Street neighborhoods in Eagle Ranch, as well as the Brush Creek Village multifamily project.

"To have an established developer — this is his fourth project in Eagle — we believe he has a good understanding of what fits with the community," said Soliel real estate broker Kim Bradley.

Bradley said the patio-style Soliel homes feature open floor plans and finished basements. There are three floor-plan options for the single-family homes.

Location, location, location

Bradley said Soliel's proximity to Eagle's amenities — mountain bike trails, the pool and ice rink, pedestrian/bike paths, Brush Creek Park and more — is one of its top selling points. The fact that the homes are new construction is another. She noted some people adamantly want to live in a new home, rather than an existing one. There's more than just aesthetics to promote a new home option, Bradley said. New homes naturally reflect the latest trends in design.

"The energy efficiency benefits have been commented on quite a bit," Bradley said. "These homes have a lot of windows so they are light and bright and people like the smaller floor plans."

As construction continues at the Soliel neighborhood, the project is working to raise its profile. Soliel was recently a title sponsor of the Septemberfest celebration in Eagle, which drew additional interest from potential owners. Anyone who is interested in checking out the community can drop by an open house, planned Thursday through Saturday each week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.