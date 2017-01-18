South Lake Tahoe declares state of emergency | VailDaily.com

The South Lake Tahoe City Council unanimously voted to approve a state of emergency declaration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, following a review of the previous week’s extreme storm conditions.

“It is unknown at this time what damages maybe resulted from the series of storms over the last couple of weeks and the ones coming up,” wrote city manager Nancy Kerry in an email.

Kerry noted that “most if not all” agencies in the region have already asked Gov. Jerry Brown to adopt the declaration and forward it to the president.

“If those actions occur, that is if the governor and president concur, then federal and state funding may become available for residents in our community who were severely impacted by the flooding and subsequent snowfall,” continued Kerry.

According to the staff report presented to council, the Public Works Department has been “documenting the condition of the City’s infrastructure systems including Bijou Water Quality storm system, storm drains, streets, roadways, snow removal equipment.”

The full extent of the damage cannot be determined until the spring when the snow melts.