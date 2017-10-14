 ‘Spooktacular’ fun in Eagle and Gypsum: Fall fests feature games, treats and even a little ‘Thriller’ | VailDaily.com

‘Spooktacular’ fun in Eagle and Gypsum: Fall fests feature games, treats and even a little ‘Thriller’

Photos by Kristin Anderson
Special to the Daily
Krista DeHerra, left, dressed as a Norse Demon, and Erik Van Valkenburgh dressed as an Ameri-Care Bear pose for a photo during the Gypsum Fall Fest Spooktacular Saturday in Gypsum.

 

Josh Chiocca, left, dressed as his made up character Cringe The Laughing Clown, scares Alec Murray in the Gypsum Fall Fest Spooktacular’s haunted house Saturday in Gypsum.

 

Rewind performs during the Gypsum Fall Fest Spooktacular Saturday in Gypsum.

 

Bali Honan, 7, picks a perfect pumpkin during the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch event Saturday at Brush Creek Park in Eagle.

 

JD Miller, 5, examines his zombie face painting during the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch event Saturday at Brush Creek Park in Eagle.

