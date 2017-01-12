After long layoff, Devils fall at Rifle | VailDaily.com

RIFLE — As Admiral Ackbar said in “Return of the Jedi,” — “It’s a trap.”

However, for Eagle Valley basketball, the Devils knew Thursday’s games were traps not of their own making. It’s difficult coming off the winter break to recapture a rhythm, and even more difficult when a program’s first two games after the break are snowed out.

Having not played since Dec. 17, Eagle Valley’s girls fell at Rifle, 34-21, while the boys lost, 65-62.

Weather willing, both Eagle Valley teams will get in serious flow of competition. The Devils head to Central on Saturday.

