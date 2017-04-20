As track and field hits stretch, a look at the state 18 | VailDaily.com

Love it or hate it and there are more in the latter category in Eagle County, the state 18 in track and field is here to stay.

With little less than a month until the final regular season track meets for both Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley, the clicking on milesplit.com becomes more furious.

Highlights

The top 18 and ties, be it times or distances, qualify for the state meet and both the Devils and Huskies seem to be on course for good-sized contingents.

Among the highlights:

• Battle Mountain's girls 3,200-meter team is No. 1-ranked in 4A with Eagle Valley in fifth. Both teams are all but in as the Huskies 47 seconds and the Devils 30 ticks ahead of the 18th spot. Battle Mountain's ladies seem to be the best shot right now to become the first from the school to win a track state title since 2008, when the boys 4-by-8 of Tony Crisofulli, Connor Tedstrom, Jonny Stevens and John O'Neill did the trick. For Eagle Valley, Michelle Carbajal in 2014 in the triple jump is the school's last champ.

• Speaking of the 3,200 relay, the Battle Mountain boys punch in at sixth at eight minutes, 19.21 seconds, only around three seconds of the top pace. The field should go lower, as will the Huskies, given the history of the relay at the school. As a side note, the school, not the actual four runners who ran the qualifying time, qualifies for a spot at state in relays. Ergo, bet on some more juggling in all relays as the season progresses.

• Eagle Valley's Charise Crabb is pretty much qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles. She is nearly a second-and-a-half ahead of No. 18 in the 100 and 2.5 in front of the qualifying time in the 300.

• Not surprisingly, the Huskies and Devils are well represented in the distances — the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, particularly on the girls' side. There will be a lot of movement in the last few weeks.

• Also not surprising is a bunch of Devils and Huskies in the pole vault. On a bipartisan note, Eagle Valley's Trever LaFramboise and Battle Mountain's Emmanuel Escobar are tied for sixth.

• The following is where everyone stands with their respective time or distance with the current qualifying number in parentheses.

Girls

100 — 44. Charise Crabb, Eagle Valley, 13.35 (13.00).

200 — 18. Sabrina Sutter, Battle Mountain 26.84 (26.84); 40. Charise Crabb, Eagle Valley, 27.27 (26.84).

400 — 37. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley 1:02.31 (1:00.44).

800 — 10. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:20.23 (2:23.85); 13. Taylor Hermosillo, Eagle Valley, 2:21.91 (2:23.85); 22. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 2:24.39 (2:23.85); 23. Alex Raichart, Battle Mountain, 2:24.60 (2:23.85); 27. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:26.16 (2:23.85); 39. Liz Constien, Battle Mountain, 2:29.84 (2:23.85); 50. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 2:31.79 (2:23.79).

1,600 — 5. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:13.97 (5:20.58); 20. Taylor Hermosllo, Eagle Valley, 5:21.79 (5:20.79); 23. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 5:23.19 (5:20.79); 28. Lizzie Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:26.46 (5:20.79); 32. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 5:28.37 (5:20.79); 36. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 5:31.51 (5:20.79); 44. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 5:36.07 (5:20.79).

3,200 — 9. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 11:31.89 (11:46.75); 12. Lizzy Harding, 11:36.11 (11:46.75); 17. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 11:46.09 (11:46.79); 28. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 11:56.74 (11:46.79); 30. Kaela Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 12:03.12 (11:46.75); 31. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 12:03.12 (11:46.75); 43. Megan Bamford, Battle Mountain, 12:34.96 (11:46.75); 46. Berit Kirchner, Battle Mountain, 12:40.94.

100 hurdles —4. Charise Crabb, Eagle Valley, 15.16 (16.97); 33. Tristin Bock, Eagle Valley, 17.61 (16.97); 43. Cassie Kelchner, Battle Mountain, 18.18 (16.97).

300 hurdles — 7. Charise Crabb, Eagle Valley, 46.26 (48.91).

Discus — T26. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 100-2 (104-3); 48. Lily DeMuth, Battle Mountain, 92-1; 50. Kylie King, Eagle Valley, 91-7.5.

Shot put — 9. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 35-2.5 (33-9).

High jump — T5. Shelbi Lubbers, Eagle Valley, 5-3 (5); T28. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 4-10 (5).

Long jump — 32. Charise Crabb, Eagle Valley, 15-9 (16-2).

Triple jump — 21. Sabrina Sutter, Battle Mountain, 33-6.5 (33-7.5).

Pole vault — 20. Lily DeMuth, Battle Mountain, 8-7 (9); 21. Morgan Kroner, Eagle Valley, 8-6 (9); T42. Shelbi Lubbers, Eagle Valley, and McKenzie Osbourne, Battle Mountain, 7-1 (9).

800 relay — 18. Battle Mountain, 1:49.75 (1:49.75); 28. Eagle Valley, 1:52.59 (1:49.75).

1,600 relay — 8. Eagle Valley, 4:09.78 (4:17.23); 13. Battle Mountain, 4:11.19 (4:17.23).

3,200 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 9:35.05 (10:22.07); 5. Eagle Valley, 9:52.61 (10:22.07).

Medley — 18. Eagle Valley, 1:57.10 (1:57.10).

Boys

400 — 26. James Moran, Battle Mountain, 51.97 (51.22).

800 — 31. James Moran, Battle Mountain, 2:03.46 (2:01.52); 37. John Long, Eagle Valley, 2:04.94 (2:01.52); 49. Alexis Aguirre, Battle Mountain, 2:06.45 (2:01.52).

1,600 — 44. Alexis Aguirre, Battle Mountain, 4:44.75 (4:35.83).

3,200 — 41. Aiden Branch, Eagle Valley, 10:20.82 (10:02.80).

110 hurdles — T8. Harrison. Trotter, Eagle Valley, 15.84 (16.29).

300 hurdles — 13. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 41.98 (42.35); 48. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 43.89 (42.35).

High jump — T46. Chance Archuletta, Battle Mountain, 5-9 (6).

Triple jump — T40. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 39-9 (41-3.5).

Pole vault — T6. Trever LaFramboise, Eagle Valley, and Emmanuel Escobar, Battle Mountain, 12-9 (11-10); T10. Wyatt Nelson, Battle Mountain and Joseph White, Eagle Valley, 12-6 (11-10); T20. Alexis Aguirre, Battle Mountain, and Nick Apps, Battle Mountain, 11-9 (11-10); T25. Ethan Daubs, Eagle Valley, 11-7 (11-10); T35. Jack Neifert, Eagle Valley, 10-10 (11-10); Ryan Boeke, Eagle Valley, 10-3 (11-10).

1,600 relay — 22. Battle Mountain, 3:34.66 (3:33.83).

3,200 relay — 6. Battle Mountain, 8:19.21 (8:36.92); 27. Eagle Valley, 8:43.83 (8:36.92).