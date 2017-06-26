Battle at Bellyache set for Wednesday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Recreation District's East West Destination Hospitality Mountain Bike Race Series presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will continue the summer season of racing on Wednesday with the Battle at Bellyache in Eagle.

Battle at Bellyache is the third race of the seven-race series, and is presented by 808 Distillery.

Individual race costs are $26 for preregistration or $37 on race day. Youth (16 and younger) costs are $10 for preregistration or $15 on race day. Registration is available online at http://www.vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the Tuesday before each race. Day-of registration will end at 5:30 p.m. on race day. All racers are welcome and racers do not need to be registered for the full series to participate in individual races.

There will be prizes

KidSport Youth Series racers will start and finish at the pool and ice rink and race a short or long loop on the Haymaker Trail. All adult riders will start on Bellyache Road at the Boneyard Trailhead adjacent to the Bluffs neighborhood. Everyone will ride up Bellyache Road approximately 1.5 miles before turning left at the green gate, then right onto the Boneyard single track. At the top of the climb, racers will descend the Pool and Ice Rink Trail. From here the professional, expert and sport categories will turn left and ride one long loop on Haymaker while the beginner categories will finish. The course will be marked in its entirety by Monday evening for pre-riding.

Kids start racing at 4:45 p.m., with adult divisions at 5:45 p.m.

The race will include an after-party at The Dusty Boot Steakhouse and Saloon with a free keg of beer provided by New Belgium Brewery and 808 Distillery will have drink specials for those 21 and older. Prizes will also be presented after the race to the top-three finishers of each category, as well as a raffle prize drawing featuring products from race sponsors, area merchants and national companies. The Mountain Pedaler, the official bike shop of the Battle at Bellyache, will be on-site to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

The race series will continue on July 12 with the return of the Lost Lake Loop, an adults-only course that the VRD has not had access to in almost a decade due to logging operations.

For more information on all VRD sports offerings, go to http://www.vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.