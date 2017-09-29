Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley XC younsters run well at Glenwood

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — As the noted philosopher Timbuk 3 said during the mid-1980s, "The Future's so Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades."

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley sent their youngsters out on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Demon Invite in Glenwood Springs and the kids looked darn good.

Battle Mountain's girls won because that's what the Huskies ladies seem to be doing. In fairness to the youngsters, they did snap a one-meet losing streak for the varsity as the Huskies lost to 5A No. 1 Mountain Vista last weekend in Boulder — for shame.

Not to belabor the point, but the Huskies' depth is scary. They won a meet with their junior varsity squad. On the other hand, this is what makes Battle Mountain cross-country so good year after year.

Eagle Valley's squads finished second in both races on Thursday. The Devils' young master Emerson Betz was the top local finisher at the Demon Invite.

With regionals on Thursday, Oct. 19, this is common time of the season to rest the varsity runners. Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain are at Delta on Friday, Oct. 6. The Devils are also sending a contingent to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 7.

