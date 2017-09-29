Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley XC younsters run well at Glenwood
September 29, 2017
Demon Invite
Boys
2. Emerson Betz, Eagle Valley, 18:16
8. Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain, 18:41
10. Nick Thompson, Eagle Valley, 19:01
11. Jake Allen, Battle Mountain, 19:03
12. Wyatt Nelson, Battle Mountain, 19:06
14. Matthew Grewe, Eagle Valley, 19:11
17. David Buechel, Eagle Valley, 19:22
18. Bailey Scrivens, Eagle Valley, 19:25
19. Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley, 19:27
21. Evan Fitzcharles, Battle Mountain, 19:45
22. Max Grimaldi, Battle Mountain, 19:46
24. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 19:57
25. Mason Mitchell, Battle Mountain, 19:58
26. Ari Dennis, Battle Mountain, 19:59
Girls
3. Hayley Diemar, Battle Mountain, 21:07
4. Berit Kirchner, Battle Mountain, 21:29
7. Josephne Trueblood, Battle Mountain, 21:58
12. Amalia Manning, Battle Mountain, 22:20
13. Hayley Bewster, Battle Mountain, 22:34
18. Samantha Lindal, Battle Mountain: 23:02
21. Carley Beckum, Eagle Valley, 23:17
23. Suerra Richter, Battle Mountain, 23:29
35. Lindsey Castillo, Eagle Valley, 24:56
37. Gabby Fuentes, Eagle Valley, 25:03.
44. Katie Smith, Eagle Valley, 25:28
51. Mackenzie Gale, Eagle Valley, 26:28
53. Gracie Mondragon, Eagle Valley, 26:50
59. Samantha Werner, Eagle Valley, 27:28
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — As the noted philosopher Timbuk 3 said during the mid-1980s, "The Future's so Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades."
Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley sent their youngsters out on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Demon Invite in Glenwood Springs and the kids looked darn good.
Battle Mountain's girls won because that's what the Huskies ladies seem to be doing. In fairness to the youngsters, they did snap a one-meet losing streak for the varsity as the Huskies lost to 5A No. 1 Mountain Vista last weekend in Boulder — for shame.
Not to belabor the point, but the Huskies' depth is scary. They won a meet with their junior varsity squad. On the other hand, this is what makes Battle Mountain cross-country so good year after year.
Eagle Valley's squads finished second in both races on Thursday. The Devils' young master Emerson Betz was the top local finisher at the Demon Invite.
With regionals on Thursday, Oct. 19, this is common time of the season to rest the varsity runners. Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain are at Delta on Friday, Oct. 6. The Devils are also sending a contingent to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Recommended Stories For You
Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.
Demon Invite
Boys
2. Emerson Betz, Eagle Valley, 18:16
8. Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain, 18:41
10. Nick Thompson, Eagle Valley, 19:01
11. Jake Allen, Battle Mountain, 19:03
12. Wyatt Nelson, Battle Mountain, 19:06
14. Matthew Grewe, Eagle Valley, 19:11
17. David Buechel, Eagle Valley, 19:22
18. Bailey Scrivens, Eagle Valley, 19:25
19. Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley, 19:27
21. Evan Fitzcharles, Battle Mountain, 19:45
22. Max Grimaldi, Battle Mountain, 19:46
24. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 19:57
25. Mason Mitchell, Battle Mountain, 19:58
26. Ari Dennis, Battle Mountain, 19:59
Girls
3. Hayley Diemar, Battle Mountain, 21:07
4. Berit Kirchner, Battle Mountain, 21:29
7. Josephne Trueblood, Battle Mountain, 21:58
12. Amalia Manning, Battle Mountain, 22:20
13. Hayley Bewster, Battle Mountain, 22:34
18. Samantha Lindal, Battle Mountain: 23:02
21. Carley Beckum, Eagle Valley, 23:17
23. Suerra Richter, Battle Mountain, 23:29
35. Lindsey Castillo, Eagle Valley, 24:56
37. Gabby Fuentes, Eagle Valley, 25:03.
44. Katie Smith, Eagle Valley, 25:28
51. Mackenzie Gale, Eagle Valley, 26:28
53. Gracie Mondragon, Eagle Valley, 26:50
59. Samantha Werner, Eagle Valley, 27:28
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Tuesday’s Vail Valley preps wrap: Huskies, Saints and Gore Rangers volleyball
- Eagle cyclocross race attracts veterans, newcomers alike at the fairgrounds
- Chris Freud: We and the Broncos definitely did not see that one coming (column)
- Eagle Valley Devils volleyball takes down Summit County in three sets
Trending Sitewide
- As recovery efforts continue, complexity of response to fatal Vail Pass semi crash comes into focus
- Former Eagle County commissioner Arn Menconi arrested during Capitol protest
- ‘Baffling’ search for missing climber near Maroon Bells remains fruitless
- After 5 weeks missing in the mountains, a Park County dog was presumed dead. And then good Samaritans intervened.
- See how Vail and Beaver Creek stack up in SKI Magazine’s annual resort rankings