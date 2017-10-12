Battle Mountain hosting Color Run on Saturday, Oct. 21

EDWARDS — The Battle Mountain Super Boosters are hosting a fundraising 5K Color Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m.

The goal is to raise money for the school's CHSAA sports teams and clubs.

The event will begin and end behind Battle Mountain High School. Color Runs are popular across the U.S. It is a fun, non-timed run or walk through color stations — in this case four — where participants will get doused with a colored cornstarch powder as they pass through the station.

Rainbow of color

The end of the race will gather participants for a group color blast, making for a rainbow of color to finish off the palette. Participants are encouraged to dress up in fun and festive attire.

The event cost is $45 through race day. Student registrations are $25. Registration includes: a white T-shirt with commemorative logo created by Battle Mountain's resident artist, Max DeVito, an individual color packet for the post-race color throw, a bib with number to be entered into the post-race drawing and post-race refreshments. For more information and to register, please visit Active.com.

Registration forms are also available at Battle Mountain High School, and opportunities to register in person before the race include: Friday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in front of the high school and the morning prior to the race beginning at 7:45 a.m.

Post-race prizes

Post-race prizes include items from Sun & Ski, Vail Nordic Center, Back Country Wings of Minturn, Valley Girl Boutique, Aria Athletic Club & Spa, Wild Heart Clothing, Fiesta's and more. If anyone is interested in donating prizes for the post-race drawing, then please email huskynation superboosters@gmail.com.

Battle Mountain Super Boosters Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit created by dedicated parents about 11 years ago to raise money for all team uniforms at Battle Mountain. Recently the band and choir groups and speech and debate, have been added as beneficiaries of the Super Boosters fundraising programs.