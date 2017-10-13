Battle Mountain Huskies football can’t overcome mistakes in loss at Glenwood

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Battle Mountain football is beating itself, which is hard to believe.

Usually, the Huskies' opponents do a pretty good job of that on their own. But the Huskies managed to beat themselves in a 21-14 loss at Glenwood Springs on Friday, Oct. 13.

Turnovers, bad snaps and penalties did the Huskies in at Stubler Memorial Field.

The Huskies started with a great drive on its opening possession. Battle Mountain quarterback Traver Goldberg dropped back to pass from his own 5-yard line and completed a 15-yard strike to Nick Walter. Goldberg and Charlie Morrow hooked up for 70 yards on a swing pass.

Walter took it from there capped by a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

Battle Mountain's defense did fantastic throughout the game. The unit forced two three-and-outs from the Demons. When the Huskies fumbled a punt deep in their own territory, the defense forced a change of possession on downs.

But the mistakes started to pile up. Battle Mountain had two drives into Demons territory late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter and got no points. The Huskies had a bad snap on a 42-yard field goal attempt. Battle Mountain was in that position because of a chop-block penalty. After another great stop by the defense, the Huskies took over the ball at the Glenwood 38, but that possession ended with an interception.

Defense stands tall

Battle Mountain's defense came up with a fumble on Glenwood's ensuing possession. Yet the Huskies offense could get nothing going, and Glenwood blocked a punt and fell on it in the end zone to tie the game.

The offense followed with another long possession, but it ended with a fumble. Glenwood mounted a drive during the final two minutes to take a 14-7 at the half.

The Huskies started the second half with another bad punt snap. That set up the Demons' Miguel Herrera for a 9-yard TD run.

The Huskies did respond with a good drive to half the lead. Goldberg to Jake Bukovich for 16 yards to close the Demons' lead to 21-14.

A Michael Barrows interception gave the Huskies a chance to tie the game during the fourth quarter. Battle Mountain took over on its 45. After good runs by Goldberg and Morrow, the Huskies had this drive end with an interception.

In a never-ending football game, the Huskies got another chance on their 48 with two minutes left, but turned it over on downs.

That makes five losses in a row for the Huskies (2-5). In fairness to Battle Mountain, the Huskies have been playing and competing with solid 3A teams the last three weeks.

Battle Mountain hosts Palisade on Friday, Oct. 20.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.