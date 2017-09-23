Battle Mountain Huskies football makes strides in 41-33 loss to Basalt

BASALT — Meet The Seven.

They are Battle Mountain football's offensive line — seven strong — in the Huskies' double-wing offense. The Huskies ran for a whopping 335 yards during a 41-33 loss at Basalt on Friday, Sept. 22.

It was a tough one for Battle Mountain (2-2), but The Seven, named for Todd Walker, is one of many good takeaways from the Longhorns game.

Camden Dooley rushed for 118 yards, and Traver Goldberg went off for 100, while Nick Walter had 88.

Good job by the three rushers, yes, but that's an even better job by The Seven.

The second takeaway for the Huskies was that they were coming off a disheartening 31-14 loss to Coal Ridge the previous week. Battle Mountain found itself down, 35-26, during the second half, and kept fighting.

"Down two scores, the team looked inward," coach Jim Schuppler said. "Against (Coal Ridge), we disbanded as team and played as individuals. We talked about that a lot during the course of the week. We focused on staying together, and that was the difference between this week and last."

Resilience

Down 35-26, a few Goldberg runs and a pass to Bukovich set up Dooley's second touchdown of the night. Up 35-33, the Longhorns found the end zone again in this track meet, but missed the extra point, leaving it a one-score game at 41-33.

The Huskies had a shot to send it into overtime. Goldberg to Bukovich seemingly got the Huskies to Basalt 10, but the Longhorns defender made a great tackle dislodging the ball and recovering the fumble.

"Jake had a great catch, and their free safety made a helluva play," Schuppler said.

Regardless of that tough break, Bukovich was one of several players Schuppler credited with leadership during the week and the game that helped Battle Mountain put forth a more stout effort.

After having a rough game against Coal Ridge, Goldberg was a whole new person against the Longhorns. Bryce Runckel was a leader and tackling machine on defense.

The schedule gets steeper for Battle Mountain as it hosts 3A Green Mountain on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The Rams are 0-4 against very tough schedule. What's more, the Huskies remember a 41-12 loss last year to this squad.

"Green Mountain is going to test us," Schuppler said. "They've got the bodies, but we have great opportunity here."

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.