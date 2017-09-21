Battle Mountain soccer survives Stubler and Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — If Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood Springs ever burns down to the ground, then Battle Mountain soccer coach David Cope better have a rock solid alibi.

Yes, John Ramunno Field in Gypsum has been a tough place during the last three years, but Stubler remains an eternal house of horrors for Battle Mountain soccer, so the Huskies were more than happy to escape on Thursday, Sept. 21, with a 3-2 win over the Demons.

"We escaped with our tail between our legs," Cope said. "It was a bit of scramble."

The funny thing was that Battle Mountain (7-2 overall and 6-0 in the 4A Slope) scored 39 seconds into the game as Mauricio Castillo fed Jesus Dozal. Midway through the first half, Tony Velasco's throw in set up an absolute laser from Jorge Membreno for a 2-0 advantage.

Louis Castillo to Blake Moller in the second half made it 3-1. Naturally, Glenwood Springs got a penalty kick. This is not said to criticize the officiating. This just always happens to the Huskies in Glenwood.

Hanging in there

Mercifully, the Demons put it over the bar because they closed to 3-2 with 18 minutes left in regulation. The Huskies, nonetheless, hung on.

"We want to be battle tested come the playoffs," Cope said. "It's good to have to battle on the road. At (The Classical Academy), we got closer, but getting the result in adverse conditions is really good."

Battle Mountain officially hit the halfway point of its league slate with the win. Round 2 of Western Slope play begins when the Huskies host Summit County on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

