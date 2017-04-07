Battle Mountain wins thriller against Steamboat in overtime | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — If Friday's matchup between Steamboat Springs and Battle Mountain lacrosse is anything like the one that counts toward Mountain League play on May 1, then it should be a doozy up in Steamboat.

After playing to an 8-8 draw after regulation, Haley Frischholz scored the game-winner for the Huskies on a leaping bounce shot set up by a pick with less than 30 seconds remaining in the second overtime period.

'well deserving'

"You get into the overtime and it's just a flip of the coin," said Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald.

“They’ve definitely racked up their skills and intensity. It used to be kind of like a practice game, but they came to play.”Haley FrischholzBattle Mountain

Battle Mountain trailed Steamboat the entire second half until Julia Heid scored with 26 seconds remaining. She had been circling the net all game trying to find room to shoot, and she finally got one off at the crucial moment to send it to overtime.

"That's by far the best Steamboat team we have faced in the four years I've been with this program," Fitzgerald said. "They're well deserving of their high accolades right now."

While the game did not count toward league standings, the Huskies will have to find a way to slow down Riley Schott and Lucy Shimek in the next meeting. The dynamic Sailors duo accounted for seven of their eight goals, and added tough defense.

"All game (Shimek) was matched up, which means she's only on me," Frischholz said. "No matter where I was on the field I was matched up against her and it was tough."

The senior still managed to score four goals on Friday, including the game-winner, and now has 98 high school career goals — looking for 100.

"The entire game there's 12 people on the field, so it's not just me," Frischholz said.

The Sailors (6-3, 1-3 Mountain League) look to get back on track at Fruita Monument on Saturday.

"Those kind of losses you have to go away happy, to be honest. Battle Mountain did a great job and it was a good game today," Steamboat coach Betsy Frick said.

LEAGUE PLAY

For Steamboat, only a few years into the league, competing against Mountain League opponents is impressive.

"We've got a good group this year and they're working hard," Frick said. "We've got a couple strong players and a good group of freshmen. They worked really well together today."

Last year, the Huskies beat the Sailors 20-4 in Edwards, a starkly different game this time around.

"They've definitely racked up their skills and intensity," Frischholz said. "It used to be kind of like a practice game, but they came to play."

The Huskies still have yet to play a league game. This year, the second meeting between teams is being considered the league game, and with different spring breaks and other factors, every other team has played at least one league game except Battle Mountain. (Summit has played six.)

"It's hard, actually," Frischholz said. "Coming to practice for two weeks without having a game in the middle is hard to keep focus. But I don't think we lost focus and now we're ready for our two to three games a week."

The first league game for Battle Mountain is at Aspen on Friday, but the Huskies travel to cross-town foe Eagle Valley on Wednesday. The Sailors-Huskies rematch, when it matters for league play, is May 1 in Steamboat.

