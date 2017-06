On Saturday, hundreds of riders from across the nation came to Keystone Bike Park in Summit County for the annual Big Mountain Enduro series. The Keystone stop comes on the heels of the June 9 Eagle stop in the six-event series, filled with massive boulders, screaming straightaways and more than 70,000 vertical feet throughout the course of the endurance series. The next step in the takes place in Winter Park on July 8.