Devils’ Crabb leads track and field in Glenwood | VailDaily.com

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have a day, Charisse Crabb.

Best known for her hurdling prowess. Eagle Valley track and field's Crabb scored in four events, helping her team to a top-five finish at last weekend's Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

She won both the 100-meter and 300 hurdles, setting a meet record in the latter.

Demon Invitational. Crabb also placed in the long jump and the open 200. Not a bad day.

Eagle Valley's dynamic duo also had a big day in the mile with Joslin Blair in second and Avery Doan fifth.

On the boys' side, Trever LaFramboise and Ethan Daube went 1-2 in the pole vault. LaFramboise did set a meet record for the Demon Invite, which finally added a pole-vault venue last spring.

Harrison Trotter, who owns one of the best names for a hurdler, finished third in the 110 hurdles. Meanwhile Noah Hermosillo, better known for his wrestling prowess, was in the points in the 200.

Despite a smaller contingent than usual because of spring break, both the Devils boys and girls were in the top five in the team standings. The Devils head to Fountain-Fort Carson this week.

Demon Invite

Team results — 1. Glenwood Springs, 108.5; 2. Montrose, 71; Fruita Monument 59; Cedaredge, 55; 5. Eagle Valley, 44.

Boys

800 — 6. Noah Hermosillo, 2:09.40.

110 hurdles — 3. Harrison Trotter, 16.01.

400 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 45.61.

1,600 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 3:41.66

3,200 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 9:18.85.

Triple jump — 6. Harrison Trotter, 40-0.25

Pole vault — 1. Trever LaFramboise, 11-10 (meet record); 2. Ethan Daube, 11-4.

Girls

Team results

1. Paonia, 101; 2. Montrose, 99; 3. Glenwood Springs, 52; T4. Eagle Valley and Steamboat Springs, 48.

Individual results

200 — 4. Charise Crabb, 27.85.

400 — 5. Jewel Scrivens, 1:02.85.

1,600 — 2. Joslin Blair, 5:28.37; 5. Avery Doan, 5:36.37.

100 hurdles — 1. Charise Crabb, 15.16.

300 hurdles — 1. Charise Crabb, 46.29 (meet record).

Long jump — 6. Charise Crabb, 15-9.

Pole vault — 4. Morgan Kroner, 8-4.