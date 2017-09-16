Devils boys, Huskies girls win at Eagle Valley Invite

GYPSUM — It was a local split at the Eagle Valley Invite at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Eagle Valley boys cross-country defended its home course with a win, while the Huskies ladies continued their roll — four wins in as many meets this season.

"We love the home-course advantage," Devils coach Melinda Brandt said. "The football team came out. We had the mascot out there and the music was playing. O think we have one of the best venues in the state at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course."

Baking up a win

Eagle Valley's boys were certainly enjoying the vibe. The Devils put five in the top 18, which will do just about every day of the week.

Jack Neifert led the was and was joined in the top 10 by Aiden Branch. Bailey Beckum, Carter Baker and John Papadopoulos slammed the door as far as the scoring goes.

Baker was the story with a personal best on Saturday, and part of a trend for Eagle Valley boys cross-country.

"With the guys, it's someone new every week," Brandt said. "Carter had a huge race. It's fun to watch the opportunities they have each week and for them to be able to capitalize."

This is the paradox of the sport. In a lot of ways, it's an individual sport — a runner, the course and his or her time. But competition within the team drives everyone and one usually sees those results in the postseason.

Baker won the Hoss Award for the guys, while, Joslin Blair got her name on the girls' trophy.

Blair, along with Avery Doan, took it out from the start and helped the Devils execute their game plan to perfection. Eagle Valley also got contributions from some of its younger runners as Gabby Fuentes and Carley Beckum were in the varsity seven.

Eagle Valley is at Columbine for the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday, Sept. 22.

Huskies depth shines

OK, the Huskies sat a lot of their varsity squad, and still won on Saturday.

Battle Mountain is that deep.

Naomi Harding and Alex Raichart, two of their aces, finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Harding is coming back from a shin injury. She was a bit rusty in the speed aspects of her race, but that's to be expected. Raichart had college testing last week, missing the St. Vrain Invitational and needed a workout this week.

Both are still very fast.

What is encouraging for the Huskies is Brogan Murray was eighth; Gabby Trueblood 12th and Bella Rubis 23rd. Under the category of eerie, Trueblood finished in 20 minutes, 42 seconds, the exact same time that Grace Johnson ran at this race last season. Johnson ended up scoring at state last fall. As always, your mileage may vary.

Battle Mountain's top-six boys were separated by all of 16 seconds.

The Huskies are at the Pat Patten Invitational in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.