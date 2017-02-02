Devils boys win at Glenwood | VailDaily.com

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — It’s February, so it can officially be called a big win.

Eagle Valley boys basketball went into Glenwood Springs and came away with a 66-56 on Thursday night over the Demons.

Eagle Valley is 6-1 in the 4A Slope. Rifle, who just happens to be coming to town on Tuesday, is in second place with a 5-2 mark. The Bears beat the Devils in Eagle Valley’s first game back from Snow-pocalypse 2017, and that probably hasn’t escaped the crew in Gypsum’s notice.

Glenwood is now safe back in third with a 5-3 record, which includes a season sweep at the hands of the Devils.

The following is a repetitive, but happy plotline for Devils fans. Arturo Loera had 15 points and dropped eight dimes. Jimmy Murphy had 10 points, including two jey 3-pointers.

Jesus Loera had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Garrett Martin came off the bench to finish with eight points.

“That was a solid team win,” Devils coach Chris Walls said. “We’re learning how to put four quarters together, and it’s starting to show. But we’re still working hard on shoring up those areas of deficiency that try to creep back in on us.”

Nothing is ever perfect for a coach, but seven wins in a row is nothing at which to shake a stick.

In the girls game, the ladies dropped a tight one, 39-37, with Regan Bossow leading the Devils with 14 points.

Eagle Valley’s teams will have a quick nap back home before heading up to Steamboat Springs on Friday.

