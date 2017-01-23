Devils get tight wins over Glenwood Springs | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — And that was “Win by the Skin of your Teeth Night,” presented by Eagle Valley basketball.

The Devils boys made it three in row within the 4A Western Slope by eking past Glenwood Springs, 56-47, in overtime.

“It speaks to their growth and maturity that they’re starting to come around now,” Devils coach Chris Walls said. “I was just telling them how pleased I am that we’ve stepped into that mindset and finished a game like that.”

Glenwood (9-7 overall and 4-2 in the Slope) had a chance to win it in regulation, and the Devils took advantage of their second chance.

Arturo Loera hit a layup for the first score of extra time. Garrett Martin sank two freebies in two trips to the line. His fourth free throw was a clanker, but if you clank one, follow the rebound, which Martin did.

Martin finished the night with a good line of 16 points and 10 rebounds. While those are measurements, he was also a leader on Monday night.

“Garrett has always been our steady rock. He just is consistent,” Walls said. “Especially the last few games coming out of the break, we’ve really seen him step his game up and provide that leadership which we need.”

Martin’s rebound set up Jimmy Murphy for a layup eventually and a 51-47 lead. Martin later started a beautiful sequence from Matthew Sanchez to Loera. Loera then slammed the door shut with a steal and a layup. Loera also had a big night with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Girls win in final minute

Regan to the rescue.

Eagle Valley’s Regan Bossow hit a 3 with 25 seconds left to help the Devils squeeze past Glenwood Springs, 36-34, on Monday night in Gypsum.

That Eagle Valley (9-5, 2-1) was in the position to need such heroics doubtless occupied a lot of coach Sam Bartlett’s postgame talk with the Devils. Eagle Valley was coming off its best game of the season, a win against league power Palisade on Friday night.

“Both teams had a case of the Mondays,” Bartlett joked. “We were slow. We were on our heels all night. We weren’t finishing. It was weird because defensively we were slow, but offensively, we were hurried. That’s a bad combination. We were lucky to squeak out with the victory.”

Monday night, the Devils started well, running out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter before sputtering. Eagle Valley had all of four field goals in the second half. That allowed the Demons (7-9, 3-3) to creep back into the game, despite their own shooting woes.

Glenwood led, 33-30 with 1:24 left before Kylie Martin, who paced Eagle Valley with 10 points, got a layup to pull the Devils within one.

After Bossow’s 3, Eagle Valley’s Ashley Dubeau sank one of two free throws. In the final seconds, both the Demons’ Dani DeCrow, and Maddie Bolitho both had chances to send the game into overtime, but missed, allowing Eagle Valley to escape with a win.

The Devils return to the court today as Battle Mountain comes to town tonight at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

