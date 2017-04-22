Devils’ Hermosillo (Taylor) leads way in Springs | VailDaily.com

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's a reason the guy's a champ.

Noah Hermosillo, already a state-champion wrestler, won Eagle Valley's informal hot-wings competition after the track and field team competed in this weekend's Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational.

As for the meet itself, Hermosillo might do wrestling and wings, but Taylor Hermosillo took care of things on the oval — sixth in the 800 meters, third in the 1,600 and the grizzled vet of the second-place 3,200 relay.

As for that quartet, the Devils were comfortably No. 5 in the state rankings, coming into this weekend. With this week being spring break, Devils coach Jeff Shroll is still tinkering.

"It's spring break, so we're seeing what they can do," the coach said. "That was two freshmen, a sophomore and a senior."

Those would be Joslin Blair, Jewel Scriven, Avery Doan and Hermosillo.

On the boys' side Harrison Trotter placed in both of the hurdles, while the mile relay also scored points.

The biggest item on Eagle Valley's to-do list is to find some nice weather. The whole purpose of heading down to Colorado Springs was to find some good weather. Naturally, the Devils found the wind and cold that's been following them around for the past month or so.

Next up for the Devils is the Montrose Invitational on Friday.

Huskies distance rolls in Denver

LAKEWOOD — It's a world gone mad, people.

Battle Mountain's girls 1,600 relay team won, while the 3,200 did not at the Dakota Ridge Invitational.

Alex Raichart, Sophia Piliero, Gabby Trueblood and Naomi Harding brought it home in the mile on Saturday. In fairness, coach Robert Parish was tinkering. Piliero, Bella Rubis, Kaela Fahrney and Grace Johnson took fourth in the 3,200.

Naomi Harding took second in the 800 with a time of two minutes, 17.58 seconds, which is the second-fastest girls 800 in school history. Elizabeth Constien and Lizzy Harding went 4-5 in the mile. Their times in the 1,600 are the second- and third-fastest in that event in school history. Raichart didn't place in the mile, but still logged the fourth-fastest female mile in school history.

Battle Mountain, such as Eagle Valley, is looking forward to having its full complement back for the stretch drive when it heads to Heritage next week.

Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational

Girls

400 — 4. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 1:02.32.

800 — 6. Taylor Hermosillo, Eagle Valley, 2:29.11

1,600 — 3. Taylor Hermosillo, Eagle Valley, 5:32.38

3,200 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 9:57.19.

Boys

110 hurdles — 4. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 15.82

300 hurdles — 3. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 41.35.

1,600 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 3:37.96.

Pole vault (at Coal Ridge) — 2. Trever LaFramboise, Eagle Valley, 11-5.

Dakota Ridge Invitational

Girls

800 — 2. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:17:58.

1,600 — 4. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 5:15.59; 5. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:16.63.

3,200 — 7. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 11:39.24.

1,600 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 4:06.89 (Alex Raichart, Sophia Piliero, Gabby Trueblood, Naomi Harding)

3,200 relay — 4. Battle Mountain, 10:18.37 (Sophia Piliero, Bella Rubis, Kaela Fahrney, Grace Johnson.)

Boys

1,600 relay — 6. Battle Mountain, 3:34.45 (Douglas McMurrain, Aragh Mendoza, James Moran, Luis Mendoza)

Discus — 9. Max Christenberry, Battle Mountain, 132-9.