Devils juggle lineup, sweep at home meet | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — New names, same results.

Eagle Valley wrestling playing around a bit with its lineup, yet still produced dominating results in dual wins against Summit County, 78-6, and Basalt, 60-14, on Thursday night.

“Our JV hasn’t wrestled in the last two weekends, and they don’t have anything this weekend,” Devils coach Luke Cross said. “So I had a couple of JV kids wrestle in the in the varsity lineup.”

Combine that with Caleb Laisure (152 to 145 pounds) and Davis Ward (170 to 160) coming down in weights, not to mention the return of Raul Lopez (132) to the lineup, and the Devils had a new, but still winning look.

“His intensity on the mat is impeccable,” Cross said of Lopez. “If kids can emulate how intense he is on the mat, that would be great.”

Lopez’s intensity was quite apparent as he pinned Basalt’s Daniel Barnes in 12 seconds.

Just a few highlights from the youngsters included two pins from Ryder Bossow at 112 pounds, filling in for Lucas Comroe, and Marco Rodriguez recording a pin at 182. Among the more veteran wrestlers, Luke Morrissey got a good win at 106 over Summit’s Alex Barela, while heavyweight J.P. Velasco nearly beat Basalt’s Oswaldo Morales. The later got a takedown with second left for a 9-8 decision.

“From the third-string kid to the varsity wrestler, everybody does the same practice,” Cross said. “I tell them every day that I am impressed by their work ethic. They always work hard. They work their tails off, and you could tell. Our JV kids won.”

Eagle Valley was coming of the Mel Smith Tournament last weekend down on the Front Range, where the Devils took 10th out of 32 teams. Morrissey, Comroe, Lopez and Hermosillo all reached the podium.

Next up for the Devils is a tourney at Northglenn on Saturday.

MEET RESULTS

Eagle Valley 78, Summit County 6

126 — Bailey Beckum, EV, forfeit

132 — Raul Lopez, EV, forfeit

138 — Noah Hermosillo, EV, forfeit

145 — Caleb Laisure, EV, forfeit

152 — Noah Baldwin, EV, forfeit

160 — Davis Ward, EV, forfeit

170 — Justin Morrison, EV, forfeit

182 — Dean Vangines, SC, fall Marco Rodriguez, EV, 3:20

195 — Gabe Baldwin, EV, fall Ethan Drews, SC, 1:32

220 — Cody Ponce, EV, forfeit

Heavyweight — J.P. Velasco, EV, forfeit

106 — Luke Morrissey, EV, fall Alex Barela, SC, 4:53

113 — Ryder Bossow, EV, fall Brandon Daniel, SC, 3:58

120 — Sean Marquez, EV, forfeit

Eagle Valley 60, Basalt 14

132 — Raul Lopez, EV, fall Daniel Barnes, Bas, 0:12

138 — Noah Hermosillo, EV, forfeit

145 — Caleb Laisure, EV, forfeit

152 — Julias Vasquez, Bas, maj. dec, Noah Baldwin, EV, 10-2

160 — Davis Ward, EV, forfeit

170 — Justin Morrison, EV, forfeit

182 — Marco Rodriguez, EV, fall Thomas Wirth, Bas, 0:57

195 — Gabe Baldwin, EV, forfeit

220 — Ernesto Lopez, Bas, dec. Cody Ponce, EV, 4-3

Heavyweight —Oswaldo Morales, Bas, dec. J.P. Velasco, EV, 9-8

106 — Luke Morrissey, EV, fall Axel Requeno, Bas, 0:28

113 — Ryder Bossow, EV, fall Fisher Mitchell, Bas, 0:55

120 — Nathan Rivera, Bas, maj. dec, Jackson Vincent, EV, 14-4

126 — Bailey Beckum, EV, fall Henry Vargas, Bas, 1:43