Eagle Valley basketball sweeps Summit | VailDaily.com

FARMER’S KORNER — Eagle Valley basketball finally got over the pass, and it was worth the wait.

The Devils swept a pair at Summit County on Thursday with the boys winning, 75-65, and the girls taking a 41-24 victory over the Tigers.

The boys did not get it done without some drama. The Devils (11-5 overall and 4-1 in the Slope) trailed 39-29 at the half, but 49 points in the second half generally does the trick. Eagle Valley stepped it up on defense, and that creates points on the other end.

Give it up for Jesus Loera and Garrett Martin. All these two did was combine for a perfect 15-for-15 from the floor. Both finished with 19 points and Martin added 12 rebounds.

No running lines for those two or for Jimmy Murphy, whose 10 points included two key 3s. Same goes for Arturo Loera — 11 points, six dimes and eight steals — and Dawson Keller — seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The Eagle Valley girls got back on track after a tough loss to Battle Mountain on Tuesday. Kylie Martin and Regan Bossow both led Eagle Valley (10-6, 3-2) with 11 points.

“We had a lot more energy tonight,” Devils coach Sam Bartlett said. “We moved the ball well. We moved our feet. We got back to doing the things we have to do to be successful.”

Eagle Valley’s squads return home on Tuesday for tilts with Steamboat Springs at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.