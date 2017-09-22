Eagle Valley volleyball scores huge win at Palisade

PALISADE — Ladies and germs, the race is officially on in the 4A Western Slope.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Palisade beat previously unbeaten Glenwood Springs. On Friday, Sept. 22, Eagle Valley volleyball won at Palisade, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16.

With that sequence, the Devils are atop the Slope at 4-0, while Glenwood Springs and Palisade sit at 4-1.

"It's a very big win," Eagle Valley coach Jackie Rindy said. "Palisade's a great team defensively. They're wonderful team. It's huge to come out of there with a win."

Before the Devils (6-4 overall) could deal with that Palisade defense, they have to sort out their own. The team has the flu and that forced adjustments, particularly in back.

Jillian Byron, Shelbi Lubbers and Sydney Manzanares get to share the game ball for their efforts that helped Eagle Valley come back from losing Game 1.

With the defense settled, the Devils went forward with the usual suspects — Becy Glutova and Emma Lassa pummeling helpless volleyballs.

"Our hitters had to get more aggressive than in the past in league," Rindy said. "That forced us to play a better match."

There is no rest for the flu-ridden. Eagle Valley is home on Saturday, Sept. 23, against Steamboat Springs.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.