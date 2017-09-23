Eagle Valley volleyball takes the Slope lead after two weekend wins

GYPSUM — This is not the usual preparation for a volleyball match.

"You know things aren't good when you're going to the grocery story to stock up on Kleenex before going to the gym," Devils volleyball coach Jackie Rindy said.

Yes, the flu has hit the Devils, but they followed up a big win at Palisade on Friday, Sept. 22, with a 25-16, 26-19, 25-12 victory over Steamboat Springs.

"We looked good today," Rindy said. "You have to do that at state. You've got to be able to play multiple games in a short period of time. We did a good job of that, for sure."

Eagle Valley ended a big week with sole possession for first place in the 4A Slope at 5-0 (7-4 overall).

More challenges await the Devils. They host Summit County on Thursday, Sept 28 at 6:30 p.m., and they will be favored, having beaten the Tigers earlier this month. Call it a classic trap game.

That's because Glenwood Springs is in town on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Demons and Palisade are Eagle Valley's closest pursuers in the standings. Both teams are one game behind in the loss column.

As Rindy said after Eagle Valley's win against Battle Mountain earlier this month, "It's the big picture," Rindy said. "What do you want at the end of the year? You've got to take it one step at time."

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.