Evergreen forces 5 turnovers, cruises to win over Eagle Valley

GYPSUM — Allegedly, it is the darkest before dawn.

It's still pretty dark for Eagle Valley football as the Devils lost to Evergreen, 42-0, on Friday, Sept. 22, at John Ramunno Field in Gyspum.

With the loss, Eagle Valley fell to 0-4. Nonconference play concludes on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Northridge.

The key stat of the game was five Eagle Valley turnovers.

Although it was called back, perhaps it was a sign of how things were going to go on Friday that Evergreen returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Instead of the return touchdown, the Cougars scored on an 80-yard pass from Jack Wagner to Evan Price. Wagner tossed three touchdown passes during the first quarter.

blocked field goal

Eagle Valley fumbled on its first possession, the first of four turnovers during the first 24 minutes. Evergreen needed two plays to score. Wagner to Jack Morlan for 10 yards made it 14-0.

A blocked field goal gave Evergreen great field possession toward the end of the first quarter. The Cougars marched 37 yards for the score, capped by Wagner to Ben Haefeli.

In the second quarter, all three of Evergreen's touchdowns started with Eagle Valley turnovers. The Cougars' Tyler Garey picked Devils quarterback Jesse Moser. Devin O'Toole rolled into the end zone from two yards out with 6:34 left in the half.

Will Jermano got Evergreen's second interception. Nic Crosbie finished that trip to the end zone with a 5-yard run. O'Toole finished the half at 42-0 with a fumble recovery for a score.

Eagle Valley did have a promising drive during the second half, but another fumble stymied that scoring effort.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.