Friday night’s basketball wrap | VailDaily.com

Vail Christian basketball dropped a pair of tight nonconference games to 3A Cedaredge on Friday night.

The ladies bowed to the Bruins, 34-30, while the gents dropped a 66-60 decision.

A reminder, the 2A Saints have done themselves no favors with regard to their respective win-loss records by playing bigger schools in nonconference play. However, this seems to be paying off when it comes to the 2A Slope.

Jesse Raitt led the Saints in the lidlifter with 15 points. Marti Schmidt and Kass Baker added points, but were conspicuous with their defense. The Vail Christian girls are 7-8 on the season.

The boys (7-9) nearly managed to overcome a 21-0 run by the Bruins during the second and third quarters. Bryan Trujillo had 21 points, while Sebastian Moritz scored “only” 18. On a serious note, Joseph Emmer had a breakout performance with 17.

Both Saints teams are at Caprock Academy on Saturday.

In other action on Friday night, Battle Mountain’s teams fell to Glenwood Springs. The Demons beat the Huskies girls, 55-42, while the boys fell, 69-53.

