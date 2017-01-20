Friday’s prep wrap: Saints and VMS hoops; Huskies hockey | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — The two schools may no longer play in football, but it’s still a good rivalry in basketball.

And Vail Christian boys basketball own bragging rights after a 62-37 win over the Rams on Friday night in Edwards.

We don’t want to alarm you, but the Saints have won five of their last six after starting the season 0-5. More importantly, Vail Christian is 5-1 in the 2A Slope.

“Our defense got to them,” Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “We got the turnovers and were able to convert. The guys are coming together and playing well.”

Sebastian Moritz had a ho-hum night with 26 points. He might be a pretty good basketball player. Bryan Trujillo finished with 10 points and seven assists. Zach McKeever had six points, which is nice. His 10 rebounds were really nice. Joseph Emmer and Michael Gorla each chipped in six points.

In the lidlifter, Soroco beat Vail Christian, 60-51.

It’s a tough loss, but the Rams are a power in 2A basketball, holding down the No. 7 spot in the state in the CHSAA Poll and No. 10 in the ratings-percentage index.

“We just had a little puse in scoring during the third quarter,” Saints coach Beth Raitt said. “We let them get ahead and couldn’t recover. Everyone played well.”

All Kass Baker did was record 18 points and 14 rebounds. She probably won’t have to run sprints before Saturday’s shoot around. Jessie Raitt also had 18 points and Marti Schmidt finished with 12 points.

Vail Christian is home again on Saturday against Meeker at 4 p.m. and 5:30.

VMS stuns West Grand

KREMLING — That is why you play the games.

Vail Mountain School basketball hit the road and won at West Grand, 52-47.

VMS (5-2 overall and 4-1 in the 2A Slope) blew a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but steadied the ship and pulled out the win in a traditionally tough place to win for road teams.

Consider that a good step for VMS in learning how to win the close ones.

“It was really important for us,” VMS coach Travis Aldrich said. “A lot of us watched West Grand-Vail Christian (earlier this month) and we were very excited for this.”

Liam Hurley led the way with 12 points, while Griffin O’Connell had 10.

VMS gets to accumulate the miles this weekend with a game on Saturday at Hotchkiss at 2:30 p.m.

Huskies, Indians tie

VAIL — Battle Mountain hockey and Cheyenne Mountain skated to a 5-5 tie on Friday night at Dobson.

The Huskies scored twice in the final minute of regulation to earn a point on goals by Joey Beveridge and Robby Gruber. Both of those tallies were their second goals of the game. Battle Mountain’s Tanner Caldarola also scored.

The Huskies (5-0-3 overall an 3-0-2 in conference) host Heritage on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Editor’s note

Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School Alpine had a slalom at Copper Mountain on Friday. No official results were available late Friday.

