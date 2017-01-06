Friday’s preps wrap: Saints hoops, hockey and alpine | VailDaily.com

WALDEN — Never has a ride back from Walden ever been so nice even on a bitter-cold evening.

Vail Christian boys basketball got its first win of the season on Friday night, defeating North Park, 58-39. After an 0-5 December, the Saints are 1-0 in 2017, and, more importantly, 1-0 in the 2A Slope.

“The guards did the bulk of the scoring,” Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “But we played pretty good defense, and got a big win. We’re 1-0 in league, and that’s what’s important. We got a few moral victories in December and we got a real win tonight.”

Sebastian Moritz led the way with 20 points, and was hot from beyond the arc. Brian Trujillo had 15 points and dropped five dimes. Alex Hilty finished with seven points inside.

The Vail Christian girls also started league play with a win, trouncing the Wildcats, 67-45. After the typical slow start of a team coming off the Christmas break, the Saints started running.

Jesse Raitt poured in 26 points, Kass Baker had 15 and Marti Schmidt 14.

Both sets of Saints host West Grand today at the Wheeler Athletic Center in Edwards.

Huskies tie Aspen

ASPEN — Hunter Fox scored in the third period to give Battle Mountain a 1-1 tie at Aspen on Friday night.

The equalizer came on the power play. Huskies goalie Max Clark stopped 23-of-24, shots, including three saves in overtime.

Battle Mountain (3-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in conference) hosts Denver East on Friday at Dobson.

Unofficial skiing results

ASPEN — Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain alpine kicked off the season with a giant slalom at Aspen.

As is usual, no official results were available after the race. The following are unofficial times from livetiming.com:

Girls

3. Whitney Merriman, VMS, 1:27.23

6. Haley Frischholz, BM, 1:28.04

11. Trinity Chelain, BM, 1:30.26

17. Kiana Brausch, BM, 1:33.24

18. Zoe Braun, EV, 1:33.28

20. Alyssa Hilb, VMS, 1:35.19

24. Catherine Descisciolo, VMS, 1:36.17

32. Shelby Essex, EV, 1:38.86

25. Brynn Mehan, EV, 1:40.19

Boys

1. Michael Resnick, VMS, 1:22.17

2. Peer Carnes, VMS, 1:22.36

9. Kedrick Kinsella, BM, 1:27.18

13. Daniel Huck, BM, 1:30.65

14. Bryce Runckel, BM, 1:32.05

15. Peter Mitchell, VMS, 1:32.15

25. Dean Smith, EV, 1:37.04

28. Carter Coleman, EV, 1:38.84

41. Logan Putman, EV, 1:49.41