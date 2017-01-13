Friday’s preps wrap: Saints, Huskies and VMS hoops | VailDaily.com

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Though we’re talking about Vail Christian girls basketball, an axiom from longtime Saints boys basketball coach Sheldon Kuhns applies.

Any road win within league is a good one.

And thus the Saints ladies’ voyage down Highway 131 on Friday night was a happy one after a 44-38 win against Hayden in Steamboat Springs.

“That was a tough win,” Saints coach Beth Raitt said. “Hayden has a well-coached team with some very good young talent.”

The Saints do not lack for talent, especially when Jesse Raitt goes off for 23 points. That helped the ladies move to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the 2A Slope.

And what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, which is a way of saying that gents also won against Hayden, 75-45.

Sebastian Moritz is going nuts in a good way. He had 28 points against the Tigers. Perhaps, more importantly, Alex Hilty had 11 points and Mac Schmidt came off the bench for eight more. The Saints (3-6, 3-1) need to find points inside, so a combined 19 points from those two is a nice sign.

“We played a challenging schedule in December, and that was discouraging at moments,” Kuhns said. “But that set us up nicely for league play. We’re hitting our stride a little bit.”

The Vail Christian-Hayden games were played at Steamboat because the Tigers could not get one of the nets at their home gym down from the ceiling.

The Saints are back home on Saturday for Plateau Valley at 4 and 5:30 p.m.

VMS slays Dragons

COLBRAN — That’s how you do it.

Vail Mountain School basketball bounced back from a tough loss on Tuesday by taking it out on DeBeque to the tune of 63-22.

“We were ready to get back into conference play and play the way we wanted to play.”

Takeaway No. 1 is that this was no contest from the beginning. The Dragons are team that occupies the basement of the 2A Slope, and 19 points in the first quarter is how a team that wants to do big things in the league is the right way to play DeBeque.

The Gore Rangers (2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Slope) also got balanced scoring. When opponents look at VMS, they will see Griffin O’Connell and immediately double down. To avoid this trap, others have to produce. O’Connell had nine points, which Cooper Sampson finished with 12 and Marc Phillipon 10.

“I think it’s really important for our team t distribute the scoring,” VMS coach Travis Aldrich said. “That opens things up. It’s important for everyone to get early touches in the season. Otherwise, it’s going to get condensed (in the paint.)”

VMS returns home for Caprock Academy on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Huskies fall to Demons

GLENWOOD SPRINGS —Battle Mountain girls basketball had a power outage on offense Friday night in a 47-33 loss to Glenwood Springs.

“Offensively, we couldn’t finish,” Huskies coach Paul Stevens said. “We couldn’t finish wide-open looks or layups.”

Monique Stevens had a team-high 12 points.

It was also a tough night for the Battle Mountain boys who fell to the Demons 55-46.

The Huskies are home on Saturday for Coal Ridge at 2:30 and 4 p.m.

