Hermosillo leads way for Devils at home meet | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — There are no excuses in wrestling.

Yes, the recent storm made practice a mess this week. Yes, Eagle Valley wrestling was meant to have duals earlier this week.

Whatever it was, the Devils finished fourth at the Eagle Valley Invite. Certainly credit Hotchkiss with a dominating performance. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in 2A, according to the sport’s authority, onthemat.com, and won Saturday’s meet going away with 237 points. But fourth was a bit disappointing for Eagle Valley.

“There’s a lot of learning points from this tournament — the way we start to how we adapt to adversity, whether it was the snowstorm or losing a match,” Devils coach Luke Cross said. “We have to bounce back.”

And while the wrestling season seems to speed up after the holidays, having a down day in January is better than having one in February.

Podiums

At 138 pounds, Eagle Valley’s Noah Hermosillo had no problems. He cruised through his bracket for a title. Two pins and a technical fall against Hotchkiss’ Colton Deluzio gave Hermosillo a home-tournament win in his senior year.

That’s a nice feather in his cap, but it’s all about gearing up for the regional tournament for the senior.

“I have to polish my technique,” Hermosillo said. “I need to keep working hard and make sure my conditioning is at its peak so I can be at my best.”

Luke Morrissey took second at the 106 weight class. He was disappointed in his finals loss to Buena Vista’s Owen Berry. But herein lies the lesson.

“I want to work on staying more composed in the close matches, so I can wrestle better,” Morrissey said.

And Cross agrees on the point. Eagle Valley needs a heightened focus.

“As we progress in the tournaments, that sharpness is needed earlier,” the coach said. “You get those tough matches earlier in the tournament. He’s absolutely right.”

The Devils’ Lucas Comroe finished third at 113. Eagle Valley’s Caleb Laisure was behind in the third period of his third-place match at 152 but rallied for a pin. J.P. Velasco took third at heavyweight for the Devils.

Battle Mountain had a small contingent in Gypsum, but the Huskies still had two on the steps. Mario DeLara was third at 138, while Demetrio Velasco was fourth at 220.

Eagle Valley is at Rifle for a dual on Tuesday, while Battle Mountain hosts Basalt on Thursday.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.