Huskies football falls to Coal Ridge, 31-14

EDWARDS — Too many penalties and too much Powers.

Battle Mountain football had too many flags and saw far too much of Coal Ridge's Jacx Powers in a 31-14 loss on Friday, Sept. 15, in a game delayed 30 minutes for lightning.

Powers ran for a 44-yard score in the third quarter to give the visiting Titans a 17-14 lead. Powers then did even more damage in a non-scoring drive. The Coal Ridge senior ran the ball 13 times on one drive, with the aid of some untimely penalties, that ate up most of the fourth quarter.

The Huskies finally stopped Powers at their own 5. Battle Mountain hoped to mount a drive, but couldn't get anything going. The Huskies went for it on 4-and-9 from their 6, and Traver Goldberg's pass was incomplete.

Adding insult to injury, Battle Mountain showed its frustration in the form of an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

Impressive First Half

Recommended Stories For You

Powers pounded the ball in eventually from the Huskies' 3. Powers added his third touchdown of the night after Battle Mountain went for it on fourth down again deep in its territory.

Battle Mountain dominated the first half, but was on the wrong end of a 10-7 score. The Huskies were impressive on their first drive, marching 80 yards in 13 plays with the double wing. With the offensive line imposing its will, Camden Dooley and Charlie Morrow were ripping off big gains.

Morrow had gains of 11, 12 and 14 yards. Dooley finished it off, converting a fourth-and-6 from the Titans' 9 with a touchdown run.

Coal Ridge got on the board when the Titans blocked a punt toward the end of the first quarter. Coal Ridge's Kolby Lord blocked the punt and fell on it in the end zone to tie the game.

The Huskies spent most of the second quarter driving down the field with a particularly effective counter play. They got it down to the 10, but turned the ball on downs. Coal Ridge methodically moved the ball down the field behind Power and Hernandez, setting up a 19-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.

Battle Mountain (2-1) is at Basalt on Friday, Sept. 22.