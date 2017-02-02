Huskies girls’ erupt in victory over Sailors | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — The rule of 40.

This used to be a Vail Christian girls basketball thing, but it’s migrated around three miles east along Highway 6.

Battle Mountain girls basketball has allowed 40 points in only six of its 17 games so far this season. When the Huskies score 40 points or more, they’re 11-0. Fewer than 40 points, they’re 1-4. Battle Mountain did beat Summit last month 39-37, but the math remains pretty simple.

Defense isn’t the issue

Such was the case on Thursday as the Huskies dispatched Steamboat Springs, 66-50. Under the category of math even liberal arts majors can understand, 65 is much more than 40. In fact, it’s the team’s second highest point total of the year.

This is why Huskies coach Paul Stephens is one of the few coaches you’ll find anywhere in the country in the beginning of February talking about offense as opposed to defense. As he’s said quite often, defense isn’t the issue for the Huskies.

“We put up some numbers tonight,” the coach said. “We had a complete game instead of having to have our defense carry us.”

So Claire Krueger going bananas to the tune of 20 points against the Sailors (0-18) was a wonderful sign as the Huskies won their second game in a row. Dylan Barker adds 16?

Yes, please, and keep it coming.

Monique Stephens also in double-digits with 10? The more the merrier.

And don’t look now, but Battle Mountain is 12-5 overall and 5-4 in the Slope. There’s lots of season to go, yet this is an accomplishment.

“It’s very nice. The girls are having fun,” Paul Stephens said. “The old Battle Mountain, we’d get three or four wins and their heads would be down the whole season.”

The ladies are next in action at Evergreen on Saturday.

Sailors rout Huskies

Continuing the math motif, two points in the second quarter and just six more in the third quarter does not add up to a win.

Steamboat Springs boys basketball came to town on Thursday night and hammered Battle Mountain, 52-31. The Sailors broke open the game with an 18-2 run in the second quarter.

“We played a nice first quarter. And then all of a sudden the well runs dry,” Huskies coach Philip Tronsrue said. “We were stagnant and we’re not working hard to redirect the ball, and the second quarter proved that.”

While the Huskies (7-12, 4-6) were pretty much dysfunctional on offense, Steamboat’s Ethan Riniker did his usual number on Battle Mountain with 16 points. The Sailors senior is one of those players who seems to have been in high school for about six years because he’s tormented both the Huskies as well as Eagle Valley. Both schools will be very happy to have Rinker graduate, but not before the Sailors host Eagle Valley tonight.

Battle Mountain has a week to stew on Thursday’s performance before hosting Glenwood Springs a week from today.

