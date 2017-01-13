Huskies hockey drops Denver East, 3-1 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Scoring is the glamorous part of hockey, but Battle Mountain seems to be doing the nitty-gritty stuff that stops goals and leads to wins.

Huskies goalie Max Clark and the Battle Mountain defense was stout again on Friday night during a 3-1 win over Denver East at Dobson.

“Our goaltending has been great,” Huskies coach Dennis Hextall said. “Our goaltending has been winning games. Max Clark had a great game tonight, just like Declan Rooney the other night. And our defense has been playing well. We haven’t given up many goals.”

After a season-opening 5-5 tie, the Huskies have been downright stingy. Clark, Rooney and the blueliners have allowed all of five goals in the last five games as the Huskies have gotten off to a 4-0-2 start this season.

The defensive pairings for the Huskies are Hunter Fox and Parker Nash as well as Keaton Fedrizzi and Wyatt Alt.

On the other end of the ice, freshman Joey Beveridge crashed the net to corral a Robby Gruber shot for the Huskies first goal of the game. Tied 1-1 after two periods, Zach Booth and Tanner Caldarola worked their magic. Booth to Caldarola was the game winner and the two switched places for some insurance.

Looking ahead

Though Friday night’s game was a nonconference contest, and the Huskies hope that the win will boost their postseason chances. Under a new format this season, the four winners of the Peak, Foothills, Highlands and Pinnacle conferences get automatic berths in the postseason, while 20 wild cards, determined by the ratings-percentage index will fill out the 24-team field. CHSAA posts the first set of RPI rankings on Monday.

In the meantime, Battle Mountain returns to Peak Conference play tonight at Cheyenne Mountain down in Colorado Springs. With snowouts before and after the holiday break, the Huskies have a lot of work ahead of them.

“We’ve missed a lot of games and that’s hurt,” Hextall said. “Tomorrow night’s a big game, and we hope that a win gets us off in the right track.”

For those with original schedules, the Huskies and Doherty will make up their missed game back in December with a doubleheader at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on Feb. 11. The puck drops at both 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Huskies will wrap the season at Resurrection Christian on Feb. 17 in another rescheduled tilt.

