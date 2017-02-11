Senior Night brings pair of Huskies hockey wins | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — And all is much more sunny and bright for Battle Mountain hockey.

The Huskies followed up a tough loss to Resurrection Christian on Friday night by beating the heck out of Columbine, 8-1, on Saturday night at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

With that, it was a very happy Senior Night for Max Clark, Wyatt Alt, Hunter Fox, Chase Olson, Robby Gruber and Keaton Fedrizzi.

The hockey Class of 2017 has weathered a lot, but has the program back and competitive on a statewide level. The Huskies are 9-2-2 in the Peak Conference and 12-2-3 overall and likely playoff bound.

Battle Mountain led 2-0 after two periods on goals from Tanner Caldarola and Zach Booth. The Huskies scored six in the third to make this contest academic. Garrett Flaagan, Gruber twice, Booth, Billy Johnson and Joey Beveridge all the did the honors in the third.

Battle Mountain wraps its season at Resurrection Christian on Friday.

Saints beat Caprock

GRAND JUNCTION — Vail Christian basketball picked up league wins on Saturday at Caprock Academy.

The Saints girls (9-8, 5-4) waltzed to a 71-12 win. Jesse Raitt led the way with 18 points, while Kass Baker had 15.

The boys won 64-41 behind a smothering second-half defensive effort. Bryan Trujillo led Vail Christian in scoring, while Jack Powers had 13 points.

The Saints close out the season with a nonconference date with Roaring Fork on Wednesday, followed by big league games against Hotchkiss on Friday night in Edwards.

