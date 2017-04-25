Huskies lax beats Glenwood; Devils next | VailDaily.com

So Battle Mountain lacrosse is 12 games into the season, but the season just started.

That's because the Huskies feel like they finally have their team after a myriad of injuries earlier this spring.

Battle Mountain came away with a 9-8 win at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday afternoon and the team, even at 4-8 overall and 3-4 in the Western Conference, is in the postseason hunt.

In CHSAA's latest edition of the rating-percentage index, the Huskies are No. 19, three spots out of the magic 16.

"It seems like we just started, but we're going to try to make a run at the end here," Huskies coach Jerry Nichols said.

Jaymee Belyea, Parker Nash, Tucker Morrow, Nick Walter, Tom Boyne, Charlie Morrow and Cal Masler all scored for the Huskies.

No. 17 in RPI just happens to be Eagle Valley, which lost at Summit County, 8-3, on Tuesday.

Connor Wilson, Philip Petersen and Finn Blomquist all scored for Eagle Valley (4-6, 2-5).

"We're looking to get our feet under us after a (spring) break without 10 days of practice," Devils coach Boomer Devlin said. "We're looking forward to getting back after it so we can prepare for Battle Mountain."

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley meet in Gypsum on Thursday in the second matchup of the year between the two teams. The Huskies won the first meeting, 12-4.

