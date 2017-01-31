Huskies sweep at Summit | VailDaily.com

FARMER’S KORNER — Battle Mountain basketball made it a season sweep of Summit County with wins over the pass on Tuesday night,

The ladies topped the Tigers, 53-47, while the gents left Farmer’s Korner with 57-47 victory.

In the lidlifter, Monique Stephens put up 20 points and Stephany Hernandez had 12. The Huskies (11-5 overall, 4-4 in the Slope) hope that’s the beginning of some offensive prowess as the calendar turns to February.

“The thing about it is that we need to score more often,” Huskies coach Paul Stephens said. “Our defense looks great. We’ve got to put up more points. It’s our free throws and fast breaks. We’ve got know everything down.”

On the boys’ side, Devin Huffman returned with 17 points. David Caballero had 10 and Creek Kamby had nine, as the Huskies won their second straight. Battle Mountain (7-11, 4-4) has a big one on Thursday against Steamboat Springs.

“I do see momentum bulding,” Huskies coach Philip Tronsrue said. “Thursday night’s going to be key. We were talking about it. If we can win Thursday, the belief will come to the forefront.”

The Huskies host Steamboat at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Paonia beats VMS

PAONIA — Vail Mountain School basketball lost a tough one Tuesday night at Paonia, 62-47.

Todger Davis had 11 points, while Liam Hurley had 10 for the Gore Rangers (8-4, 7-3). VMS is at Hayden on Friday night.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.