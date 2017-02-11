Huskies, Vail Mountain roll in final slalom | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Battle Mountain’s Haley Frischholz appears to be locked and ready for state.

The Huskies senior won Friday’s slalom at Beaver Creek, helping the Battle Mountain girls to a team win. Frischholz is also probably not hurting her chances with regard to repeating as Skimeister, the award for the best all-around skier in the state both in alpine and Nordic.

On to Frisco

The Huskies won on home snow on Friday, outpacing Summit County, 172-167. Elizabeth Criss was third and Kiana Brausch seventh.

On the boys’ side, no official results were available, yet the math is not too difficult with the Vail Mountain School punching in a 1-2-10 performance. Peer Carnes edged teammate Michael Resnick. Peter Mitchell was 10th.

Prepping for State

That’s the finale for alpine. Nordic was over the pass in Frisco on Saturday. Again, no official results were available by press time.

Everybody has the week off to prep for state, which is Feb. 23-24 up in Steamboat Springs.

