Local squads shine at Beaver Creek GS | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Home snow is so nice, ain’t it?

With Eagle Valley serving as the host for Thursday’s high school giant slalom at Beaver Creek, Vail Mountain, Battle Mountain and the Devils made themselves comfortable.

With the very large caveat that results were unofficial at press time, the Gore Rangers boys skied to a team win with 166 points, ahead of Battle Mountain (161). For the ladies, Aspen topped the field at 169, followed by Battle Mountain (163) and VMS (157).

While all four disciplines involved in the calculation of a state title have not yet been contested this season — Thursday was the second GS of the season; the first slalom of the season is a week from today at Copper — the on conclusion which can be drawn is that both VMS’ boys and girls squads are in play for the big trophy,

Michael Resnick won his second race in a row on Thursday. Peer Carnes was sixth and Peter Mitchell 10th. That helped the Gore Rangers top both the Huskies and Aspen, which won last week’s GS on its home snow. What’s more, Theo Marston was a solid 18th, indicating depth for the Gore Rangers.

A team needs more than three racers to do well at state. Just ask Aspen about state last year. The Skiers had only three skiers qualified for state, and one was a DNF on the second day of state. That DNF helped the Battle Mountain boys to their second state crown.

For the ladies, VMS’ Whitney Merriman was third; Alyssa Hilb 12th and Catherine Desciscolo 13th. Given the Gore Rangers’ traditional prowess on the Nordic side of the sport, these performances bode well come February and the state meet up in Steamboat Springs.

Don’t count out Battle Mountain on that count. Haley Frischholz continues to be pretty darn good skier, regardless of what type of skis she uses. She won the girls race, and is the defending Skimeister.

Kiana Brausch was 10th and Trinity Chelain 11th for the Huskies. Expect a lot of intrasquad competition for Battle Mountain. The Huskies had seven racers in the top 20. For the gents, Kedrick Kinsella celebrated his birthday with a third-place finish, followed by Michael Barrett in eighth and Bryce Runckel in 11th.

Eagle Valley’s Zoe Braun topped the Devils girls with a 15th-place finish, while Dean Smith was 16th for the boys.

High school racing continues with Nordic freestyle on Saturday at Tennessee Pass.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.