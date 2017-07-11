Lost Lake bike race for adults, elite juniors takes off June 12 in Vail | VailDaily.com

The Vail Recreation District's East West Destination Hospitality Mountain Bike Race Series presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will continue the summer season of racing tonight with the Lost Lake race in Vail. Lost Lake is the fourth race of the seven-race series and is open to adults and junior elite riders only.

All three courses for varying divisions start at the Lost Lake traihead.

Red Sandstone Road will not be closed to vehicles. Cyclists must ride on the right side and follow the rules of the road. Also, this is a point-to-point race. Unless someone is meeting you at the finish, you will need to ride back down Red Sandstone Road after the race. The VRD will provide a gear truck to transport personal items to the finish. Wear insect repellent (or ride fast) unless you like golfball-sized mosquito bites on your shin.

Day-of registration is $37. Adult and junior elite racers are welcome and racers do not need to be registered for the full series to participate in individual races.

On-site registration will take place at the North Trail Parking lot on Red Sandstone Road below the race start and will end at 5:30 p.m.

no parking

There is no parking at the race start. Participants should park in the Lionshead Village Parking Structure, Red Sandstone Elementary School or the after-party location (Altitude Bar & Grill at the Evergreen Lodge) and ride to the start.

All divisions start between 5:45 and 5:57 p.m.

The race will include an after-party at the Altitude Bar & Grill at the Evergreen Lodge with free beer provided by New Belgium Brewery for those 21 and older. Prizes will also be presented after the race to the top-three finishers of each category, as well as a raffle prize drawing featuring products from race sponsors, area merchants and national companies.

The VRD's Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor East West Destination Hospitality and presenting sponsors The Athletic Club at the Westin Resort & Spa and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Thanks to our additional sponsors The Dusty Boot, Howard Head Sports Medicine, New Belgium Brewing Co., Central Rockies Mortgage, Apex Dental, the Steadman Clinic, the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, KidSport, Avon Liquor, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, 808 Distillery, Maxxis Tires, Altitude Bar & Grill, Vail Honeywagon, the town of Minturn and the town of Eagle. The 2017 Youth Series is presented by KidSport.