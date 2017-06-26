Mark your calendars for LG Tri on Saturday, July 8 | VailDaily.com

If you can swim, bike or run, then you can tri.

The ninth annual LG Tri Sprint Triathlon will be held at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on July 8 starting at 7 a.m. The fifth annual LG Kids Tri will take place at the same location at 10 a.m. For more information or to register online go to http://www.lgtri.com.

The triathlon is held at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink and includes: a 500 meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road and a 5K run in Eagle Ranch.

All ages welcome to join

Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team. An award ceremony with prizes from many local companies and silent auction (including items such as a Vail Resorts hotel stay, dining gift certificates, Rockies tickets and more) will follow the race.

The LG Kids Tri includes three age groups: 6 to 7, 8 to 10, and 11 to 13. The 6 to 7 age route will be a 25-yard swim (a half lap in the pool), 1-mile bike ride and a 0.5-mile run. The 8 to 10 age route will be a 50-yard swim (one lap in the pool), 3.2-mile bike ride and a 0.75-mile run. The 11 to 13 age route will be a 100-yard swim (two laps in the pool), 5-mile bike ride and 1-mile run. New this year: Kids can race as tri teams.

This event is held in memory of a longtime local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary, Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping people facing medical crisis since 1996.

Sponsors include Vail Valley Medical Center, and longtime partner the Vail Daily. We also want to thank Alpine Bank, AmericInn, Architectural Engineering Consultants, Axis Sports Medicine, Body Balance Bliss, Calvary Chapel Vail Valley, Comerford Insurance Eagle Outside, Eagle Ranch Fitness Center, First Chair, Gallegos Corporation, High Country Copiers, KZYR, Main St. Grill, Rocky Mountain Reprographics, S&H Roofing, TV8, United Way, Vail Resorts, Vail Honey Wagon, Vail Valley Cares, and Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please visit http://www.lgtri.com or email Vail Valley Charitable Fund's event and sponsorship manager at Katie@vvcf.org.