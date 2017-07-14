 Xterra champion Josiah Middaugh eyes another win at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

Xterra champion Josiah Middaugh eyes another win at Beaver Creek

If you Go …

What: Xterra Beaver Creek Championship.

When: Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.

Where: Avon’s Nottingham Lake for the swim to start and Beaver Creek for the mountain-biking and running legs. The race finishes at Centennial.

Fun fact: Local Josial Middaugh has won his home race the last four years running.