Xterra champion Josiah Middaugh eyes another win at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

Xterra champion Josiah Middaugh eyes another win at Beaver Creek
July 14, 2017
If you Go …
What: Xterra Beaver Creek Championship.
When: Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Avon’s Nottingham Lake for the swim to start and Beaver Creek for the mountain-biking and running legs. The race finishes at Centennial.
Fun fact: Local Josial Middaugh has won his home race the last four years running.
