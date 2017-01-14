Miscues send Huskies to 58-51 loss vs. Titans | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Well, that was a rough way to end a rough week.

Battle Mountain boys basketball dropped a 58-51 decision to Coal Ridge on Saturday afternoon in Edwards to cap an 0-3 week.

There’s a lot more basketball for the Huskies (5-7), starting with another nonconference tilt at Roaring Fork on Tuesday, but Battle Mountain needs to reverse the trend of this week’s games.

As much talk as there was after an admittedly controversial goaltending call, which gave the visiting Titans the lead for good at 49-47 with 2:10 left in the game, on the Huskies’ Devin Huffman, Battle Mountain needs to look in the mirror before blaming the refs.

The Huskies lost this game by committing 19 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half, and by going 9-for-22 from the free-throw line.

“The second half was outstanding as long as we didn’t go to the free-throw line,” Huskies coach Phil Tronsrue said. “That’s where it was. We were in the double bonus with six minutes to go, and that’s when you have to step up and make free throws.

The turnovers put Battle Mountain in a 33-20 hole at the half. To their credit, the Huskies played well in the second half, playing stout defense and running their offense.

And this is the silver lining for which the Huskies are hoping — that they can build on that second-half effort.

“Our defense was outstanding. Our hands were more active,” Tronsrue said. “We were shooting the ball better. We played with more energy. … We want to use the second half as a building block. We need to be hungry. The second half tonight, I would take any day of the week.”

Huffman led the Huskies with 21 points.

Girls fall to Titans

The Battle Mountain girls basketball team had another rough outing in a 42-37 loss to Coal Ridge.

One of many frustrating aspects of this was that the Huskies (7-3) beat these Titans back in December during a preseason tournament at Basalt.

In addition to struggling offensively or, perhaps, compounding those troubles was that the Titans won the battle of the boards decisively on Saturday.

The Huskies trailed for the entire game, but rallied in the fourth quarter. The Huskies Stephany Hernandez scored three straight buckets, two on assists from Monique Stevens.

Madame Stevens got in on the act drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt, and draining all three of her freebies, pulling the Huskies to within 32-30, but they would get no closer.

