Palisade overcomes Devils rally, beats Eagle Valley | VailDaily.com

PALISADE — It was a loss, but it's pretty clear that Eagle Valley soccer can play.

Palisade won Round 1 against Eagle Valley, 3-2, on Tuesday. The two teams see each other again on April 25 in Gypsum.

"I think it was telling that we were down two goals and fought back," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "That's a situation we haven't faced within conference. To come back and equalize on a tough field against a good opponent was impressive."

After Palisade went up 2-0, Uma Nanin scored before halftime to give the Devils some momentum. Eagle Valley made it a level game off a set piece. Opponents should be starting to realize that giving Eagle Valley a corner kick ends badly as Jessica Adams found Sofia Aguilar in the box.

Two takeaways are important after this game. The first is that about a month ago, the general concept of Eagle Valley playing in a game with league-title implications would have been laughable. Now with the Devils 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Slope no giggling is allowed.

The Western Slope also seems to be its whacky self. Palisade leads at 4-1, followed by Eagle Valley (4-2), Steamboat Springs (3-2), Glenwood Springs (2-2) and Battle Mountain (2-3).

Palisade's one loss is to Battle Mountain, which makes perfect sense, as long as one considers that Eagle Valley topped the Huskies, but lost to Glenwood, whom the Huskies beat. Yes, that's absolutely logical.

And speaking of all things Devils and Huskies, the two teams meet again on Thursday in Gypsum. The Devils won the first meeting, 2-1, in Edwards.

"It's always exciting," Sherman said. "The chemistry the two teams have and the desire to one-up each other and compete for the valley title is fun. It's the game everyone circles when it comes to spring soccer."

EDWARDS

Huskies lax snowed out

Battle Mountain and Glenwood Springs boys lacrosse got snowed out on Tuesday. Both teams will try it again today in Edwards at 5:30 p.m.

