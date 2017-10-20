Palisade runs past Battle Mountain Huskies football, 42-3

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain football lost on Friday, Oct 20, to Palisade, 42-3, but still managed to win.

Welcome to the usual craziness of high school sports. At 2:19 p.m., on Friday, chsaanow.com issued a statement, saying that Glenwood Springs, at the time 4-3 on the season, had used an ineligible player this season. The governing organization of state high school sports ruled that the Demons four wins have been forfeited.

Ergo, the Huskies' 21-14 loss last week down in Glenwood Springs is a 2-0 Battle Mountain victory.

So, even before the Huskies took the field Friday night, they had recorded their first Class 3A win since Nov. 4, 2011.

Huskies coach Jim Schuppler got the news from Doherty head coach Jeff Krumlauf. The two are fast friends having served as assistants to David Joyce at both Battle Mountain (2008-2011) and Doherty (2012-13).

"Krum just called me," Schuppler said. "That's not exactly how I expected us to get of the 3A schneid. We want to win on the field. It's unfortunate for (Glenwood coach) Rocky (Whitworth), but that's how it goes."

Recommended Stories For You

As for the actual game on the field, Friday was the first time during 3A Slope play when the Huskies were simply outclassed. Battle Mountain played well against Rifle and Glenwood Springs the last two weeks. This was a trip to the woodshed.

Palisade (6-2 overall, 3-0 in the 3A Slope) came as advertised. On the second play of the game, Terrance Williams broke off a 61-yard run. Bulldogs quarterback Cameron Tucker called his own number for a 5-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

It was more of the same on the Bulldogs' second possession. The big gainer was Tucker's 27-yard run. The quarterback took it into the house for a 14-0 lead with 6:46 left in the game.

Before one could blink, Austin Bernal raced 50 yards to the house for the Bulldogs' third touchdown. Fore some reason, the Huskies went for it on fourth-and-5 from their 25. An incomplete pass for the Huskies turned the ball over on downs.

That gave Palisade prime field position, and the Bulldogs capitalized. Tucker hit Jason Bruce for an 18-yard scoring pass.

Surprisingly, Palisade opened the second quarter with a Tanner Hicks 9-yard run for a touchdown. Minutes later, William plunged in from 1 yard out for a 42-0 lead and a running clock.

Battle Mountain, now 3-5 and 1-2, hosts Eagle Valley on Friday, Oct. 27.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.