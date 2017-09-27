Rifle Bears tops Eagle Valley Devils softball
September 27, 2017
RIFLE — Eagle Valley softball lost a tough one at Rifle, 19-12, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The Devils (6-8 overall and 1-3 in the 4A Slope) trailed 12-2 at one point, but rallied to make it 12-10.
"The girls fought back really, really well," Devils manager Jason Buvala said. "I'm really proud of them."
Regan Bossow and Carissa Cassidy were among the Devils with big hits against the Bears.
Eagle Valley hosts Palisade on Friday, Sept. 29. The Devils and Bulldogs will complete a suspended game from last weekend and play the originally scheduled game, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Gypsum Sports Complex.
Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.
